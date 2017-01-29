Tweet All About It: The X Files | AspenTimes.com

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

• “Going straight from Las Vegas to X-Games in Aspen. My life is a joke.” — @TaylorLynnJames

• “I grew up night riding in my home resort, being able to do the same in Aspen this year brought back many good memories!! @XGames” — @SiljeNorendal

• “My parents are in Aspen Colorado for the winter X-Games… please explain to me why they felt the need to leave me in Michigan..?¿?¿” — @alexlaruexo

• “I would give everything in my checking account to be in Aspen this weekend to watch the games and ski under this bluebird.” — @TheSabrinaAnn

• “Im sleeping in my rental car tonight because f–k Aspen hotel prices. Savage life” — @StevoTheWildBoi

• “Wish I was in aspen at the @XGames instead of writing a lab report” — @caitIinmd

• “Gonna party with our boy @KygoMusic tonight in aspen. Yeeehaw” — @TheChainsmokers

• “Attention Aspen, smoking is prohibited at Ruby Park bus station. Please refrain.” — @nordictrecker

