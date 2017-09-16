Tweet All About It: The price is right

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "Yesterday I heard two women talking about how excited they were bc a coat they love is on sale for $40k instead of $60k. #aspen" — @lcobermeyer

• "Can't wait to go to Aspen next weekend. I'm going to wear only flannels and drink only craft beer and coffee." — @ghostdance202

• "I ask nicely to be removed from the call list once. After that I give them the 'timeshare in Aspen, CO' sales pitch #telemarketing 101" — @SiSummers

• "A good skiing holiday is needed, I needs take my ass to aspen" — @joEdepth

• "4 more days and I will be in Aspen. I can do this." — @abby_kai

• "Thanks to @explorebksaspen for hosting my author talk and signing. We had so much fun. #indiebookstores #aspen #BookWorm" — @AndreaThome

• "Just saw myself in a mirror and realised I look like an extra from Hot Tub Time Machine. Like my name is Chad and I'm off skiing in Aspen" — @djlogansama

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type "TheAspenTimes" (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what's happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.