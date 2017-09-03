Tweet All About It: Strikes and gutters

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "The struggle is real. 'which nearly everyone interviewed for this story agreed was a terrible method of preparing fish sticks' #Aspen" — @IamMBB

• "John Denver — dream follower. I was born in Aspen — love … Older Colorado. I am 62 — his music brought me joy." — @AnneCWiltfang

• "Congrats to the Aspen High School boys golf team — they did great in Grand Junction…" — @Aspen_Golf

• "Visiting my constituents as the Mayor of the Deli! (@ Grateful Deli in Aspen, CO)" — @tapioniskanen

• "The problem with the Obama daughters is they are unsupervised! The Obamas let that underage Malia party in Aspen. Bad parenting" — @senorseanlobo

• "What is going on?!? @TheAspenTimes says since 2000, 9 deaths on #CapitolPeak – 5 this year! Be safe!" — @aspentrailfindr

• "@jimrome what a shame, Jeannie is going to have to sell 5 more nacho plates to pay that fine. — Rex in Aspen" — @BooneTrader

