Tweet All About It: Mergers and acquisitions | AspenTimes.com

• "Vail is a ski industry MONOPOLY! Aspen Ski Corp will bring competition! Criminal when a lift ticket is $175. Up 75% in 5 years! #Vail #Aspen" — @1americanguy

• "Good to see the 'ole #Aspen vs #Vail rivalry is still going strong…Internationally" — @jimmyarchertri

• "Congrats on the acquisition @skisteamboat. Look around, it could have been far worse. Your soul survives. #skibiz #freedom #notvri #Aspen" — @chardly4805

• "I love #steamboatsprings and hope the acquisition by #Aspen is all good." — @bizpresentguy

• "I do love season but boy am I glad to have our town back. #Aspen let's hope 'they' don't discover off-season" — @glennhsmithart

• "Heading to #aspen to discuss all things #parking" — @GrowthDiego

• "Delicious burger! #Aspen — at White House Tavern" — @Adriana504

