Tweet All About it: Getting political | AspenTimes.com

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "Please Aspen, do not vote for a pro Base 2 candidate. Please vote against Skippy." — @nordictrecker

• "TheGantAspen:artist grandmom Sue Tatem who came to #Aspen 2 paint the Maroon Bells: I will lay in front of the bulldozer to save the Bells" — @artistinaspen

• "@TobaccoFreeKids Nobody supports the #tobacco21 atrocity. Not in #Aspen, not in #Colorado, nowhere within the civilized world." — @mihotep

• "#Aspen #Colorado Don't make criminals out of young adults for making choices. Exactly what such a Bill of this nature does." — @tswan40

• "I must be feeling good post- @bostonmarathon, because I just signed up for the Aspen Golden Leaf half. Boom!" — @jpride

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type "TheAspenTimes" (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what's happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.