Tweet All About It: Even the coffee’s pricey in Aspen

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "one time I paid $8 for a coffee in aspen and I think about that a lot" — @meg_ft

"'Sorry, we have to cut your Medicaid. There's just not enough money' — guy flying on a Lear Jet charter to Aspen." — @chrislhayes

• "A New Dream: I wish my name was Aspen and I was a short blonde." — @TheDreamGenie

• "To a skier, a conference in Aspen, CO that takes place in June sounds like a line from an Alanis Morissette song. #Ironic #NotActuallyIronic" — @KafsackLab

• "Get high in Aspen or somewhere out in nature for 4:20 PM" — @420

• "Aspen is breathtaking, literally. High altitude is adjustment for some. You can definitely feel it. Glad I got here early." — @girlandgrowl

• "Here at The New Yorker. Founder was born in Aspen, Co., of all places!" — @GigiJon46554612

• "About to give my talk at Aspen Institute on the future of cannabis and blockchain!" — JordanPageMusic

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type "TheAspenTimes" (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what's happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.