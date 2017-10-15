Tweet All About It: Aspen’s got talent

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "At the Aspen School District talent show, 10th grade magician Dillon McDermott won 2nd prize with a performance of Cups & Balls. Way to go!" — @meaderic

• "Speaking at the Aspen Institute was a dream"

— @bunnybarakat

• "20 years ago today we lost the amazing John Denver. A talented life taken too soon. #JohnDenver #Aspen" — @HighlandHedgie

• "Aspen/Vail/Denver/Decadence ALL BOOKED thanks to my incredible husband" — @jessmarie1214

• "Thank you #Aspen! We'll see you for two intimate nights this December." — @therevivalists •

• "Aspen is a pretty town to look at pretty things." — @Nizami_CHELE

• "Overheard at a cafe in Aspen, two ladies talk abt how sex w/ their older partners isn't important because their connection is deeper" — @DmitriObergfell

• "Dumb and Dumber was filmed in Breckinridge, not aspen" — @thepatpack

