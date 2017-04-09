Tweet All About It: Aspen envy | AspenTimes.com

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "RIP Don Rickles. I will never forgive the Aspen Comedy Festival for scheduling you and Carlin at the same time (I went and saw Carlin)." — @danieljpowell

• "My theory – Kushner was sent to Iraq not because he was needed, but as punishment for being in Aspen during the #TrumpCare negotiations" — @PRyanHussey

• "Congratulations to 2016 Writer in Residence @larimah. We certainly agree that this author has a 'very bright literary future ahead'!" — @AspenWords

• "Whoever directed that Pepsi video has probably lived in Aspen and never left their entire life" — @Seusbah

• "When not skiing in Aspen, Jared in charge of Iraq, Middle-East Peace, Re-Inventing Gvt & making millions for the Kushner empire. That's all." — @ananavarro

• "Someone send me to Aspen forever, Please." — @tayflower_

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type "TheAspenTimes" (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what's happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.