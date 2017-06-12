Town of Snowmass proposes more employee housing near rodeo subdivisons | AspenTimes.com

Snowmass Village has talked employee housing since at least the '70's — with the inception of the town's housing authority in 1979 — and "in 20 years from now, we'll be sitting here having the same conversation," Mayor Markey Butler said before her fellow council members at a work session Monday.

In order to meet its current goal of housing 60 percent of the employees who work in Snowmass, the town would need to add 383 units, according to a memorandum to the council from Town Manager Clint Kinney and assistant to the town manager Travis Elliot.

Further, the number of qualified buyers to apply for deed-restricted units has significantly increased since 2010 — up from 2.4 applicants per property to 14.7 to date, the memo states.

While these figures — compiled using a series of data that included the town's most recent (2008) housing demand analysis as well as that of the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority, Bureau of Labor statistics and more — project "conservative estimates," the memo states, the bottom line remains: Demand is increasing and any added housing in Snowmass will help.

"I think it's safe to say that the demand is climbing. This demonstrates that," Town Attorney John Dresser said. "But it's not like a hard and fast number because it's apples and oranges in the lottery."

Dresser later stated, "My personal opinion is you can build anything and you'll fill it."

Channeling that momentum, Kinney and Elliot presented conceptual plans and renderings for proposed workforce housing developments located next to the rodeo subdivisions.

Identifying three lots in the vicinity, the proposed development featured seven duplexes with 14 units and 10 single-family homes for a total of 17 new buildings, 24 units and 70 bedrooms.

For more on this story, check the Snowmass Sun, on newsstands and online Wednesday.

erobbie@aspentimes.com