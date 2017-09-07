City OKs tobacco tax question

Tobacco tax question

The following is the direct ballot language for the city’s proposed cigarette and tobacco taxes that will Aspen voters will decide upon in November. Tax ballot questions are in all-caps.

SHALL CITY TAXES BE INCREASED BY UP TO $325,000 IN 2018 AND BY SUCH AMOUNTS AS MAY BE GENERATED ANNUALLY THEREAFTER BY THE IMPOSITION OF NEW TAXES AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING JANUARY 1, 2018, THERE SHALL BE A NEW TAX OF FIFTEEN CENTS PER CIGARETTE OR THREE DOLLARS PER PACK OF TWENTY CIGARETTES SOLD PROVIDED THAT SUCH TAX SHALL INCREASE BY AN EQUAL AMOUNT ANNUALLY THEREAFTER FOR TEN YEARS UNTIL THE TAX IS TWENTY CENTS PER CIGARETTE OR FOUR DOLLARS PER PACK OF TWENTY CIGARETTES;

BEGINNING JANUARY 1, 2018, THERE SHALL BE A NEW SALES TAX OF 40% ON THE SALES PRICE OF ALL OTHER TOBACCO PRODUCTS;

THE TERMS “CIGARETTES” AND “TOBACCO PRODUCTS” HAVE THE SAME MEANINGS AS IN SECTION 13.25.020 OF THE ASPEN MUNICIPAL CODE;

THE TAX REVENUES SHALL BE USED FOR THE SPECIFIC PURPOSES OF FINANCING HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, TOBACCO RELATED HEALTH ISSUES, AND ADDICTION AND SUBSTANCE ABUSE EDUCATION AND MITIGATION;

AND THAT THE CITY MAY COLLECT, RETAIN AND EXPEND ALL OF THE REVENUES OF SUCH TAXES AND THE EARNINGS THEREON, NOTWITHSTANDING THE LIMITATIONS OF ARTICLE X, SECTION 20 OF THE COLORADO CONSTITUTION OR ANY OTHER LAW?