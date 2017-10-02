Thief at Aspen’s Louis Vuitton store sentenced to time served

A 20-year-old Roaring Fork Valley man arrested nearly a year ago for allegedly stealing items from a downtown Aspen luxury goods store was sentenced Monday to the 118 days he's already served in jail.

Prosecutor Sarah Oszczakiewicz didn't object to closing the case against Samuel Candela-Herrera, who previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor harassment in connection with the 2016 theft from Louis Vuitton. He was initially charged with felony theft.

Candela-Herrera was caught in November by an off-duty Texas sheriff's deputy, who was vacationing in Aspen with his family, after running out of the store on Mill Street with a jacket and necklace valued at more than $3,600.

Candela-Herrera punched the deputy in the face, then fought with Aspen police who arrived to arrest him.