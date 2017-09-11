The Meeting 13 returns to Aspen on Oct. 6-7

The Meeting 13 is set for Oct. 6-7 and will feature screenings of the latest ski and snowboard films in advance of the upcoming winter season.

Presented by GoPro, The Meeting 13's FilmFest will include "DROP EVERYTHING," by Matchstick Productions, "Habit," by Level1, "Arcadia" by TransWorld SNOWboarding, and more.

Additionally, the FilmFest will include the NEPSA awards that entail a short-film contest centered on skiing, snowboarding and comedic acts.

On Oct. 7, the NEPSA film contest include an evening of screening short films produced by local athletes and filmmakers after which a panel of judges will announce the winners. First place will receive $1,000, second place $500, third place $250 with the crowd favorite receiving a GoPro Session.

A new event, a NEPSA photography contest, is open to local and regional photographers to submit their work for the chance to be displayed in a gallery format prior to the NEPSA film screenings. NEPSA attendees will view the photography and then vote on the best of the evening. Categories will include Best Action Shot, Most Creative and Best Scenic, with each category being paid the following prizing — $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place.

For more information about the parameters for entering both the NEPSA film and photography contests, visit http://www.aspensnowmass.com/while-you-are-here/events/the-meeting-film-fest/nepsas.

For the latest updates regarding The Meeting 13 films, the schedule and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.aspensnowmass.com/while-you-are-here/events/the-meeting.