Texts from the Tents | AspenTimes.com

Texts from the Tents

Who are these people?

Used to be the F&W crowd looked like your parents.

But times are changing. "Roller Baggers" is how my guy at Sardy Field described this year's attendees. "They're young affluent fast travelers," he said. "They don't check bags, that's for sure."

Don't know what Time Inc. demo studies show but a look around the courtyard bears my guy out.