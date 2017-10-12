Temporary closings of exits, pedestrian bridge this weekend as part of Grand Avenue bridge project

As work on the bridge nears one month until reopening, temporary closings will take place this weekend.

From 10 p.m. Thursday night to 6 a.m. Friday morning, the I-70 Exit 116 eastbound on-ramp will be closed. Crews will be working on traffic signals at that time. To access I-70 eastbound, people should use Exit 114 in West Glenwood.

Those on foot using the pedestrian bridge may encounter 5-minute holds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as concrete is transferred overhead on the north side of the bridge.

The Shoshone (Exit 123) and Grizzly Creek (Exit 121) river put-ins and rest areas will be closed from Friday at 7 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m.