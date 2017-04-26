Teen sexting law closer to agreement in Colorado | AspenTimes.com

DENVER (AP) — A teen-sexting law that has eluded Colorado lawmakers for years appears to be moving closer to reality.

The state House voted 65-0 Wednesday to create a new crime of juvenile sexting.The measure is a compromise after years of debate over whether it should be illegal for minors to share illicit photos consensually. Currently it is felony child pornography for anyone to have an image on their phone of another nude minor.

But teen sexting is common, and some say prosecutors need a less-severe option for kids doing it.

The compromise bill makes it a crime to distribute sexually explicit images without the depicted juvenile’s consent. The crime would be a misdemeanor if the person sharing the image is under 18.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

This is a developing story that will be updated.