Taking a Bite Out of Food & WIne | AspenTimes.com

Chocolate Classic

Johnny Iuzzini knows a thing or two about chocolate.

As the mastermind behind Chocolate by Johnny Iuzzini & Sugar Fueled Inc. — as well as a pastry chef, chocolate maker, cookbook author, TV personality, judge on ABC's "Great American Baking Show" and 2006 James Beard "Outstanding Pastry Chef" award winner — Iuzzini isn't someone you question when it comes to concocting a sumptuous crepe dish at an Aspen Food & Wine Classic cooking seminar. But, then again, Brooke Williamson — Top Chef season 14 winner — isn't one to "assist" without a few back-and-forth barbs.

"Brooke, you made me drink too much …," began Iuzzini, as he challenged her to make a crepe up to par with his.

The end game: Notella Cashew Crepe Cake, which will be served at this year's Farewell Feast.

So while Williamson made "pan-crepes" and Iuzzini made "crepes," words of widsom were imparted. Among them: "Let it dance, dance, dance," as the crepe cooks in the pan; measuring cups are only good for making sandcastles (grams is the way to create and follow a proper recipe); and a golden ticket at an Iuzzini seminar will get you luscious 500 gram bar of chocolate.

And not just any chocolate, all of Iuzzini's creations are "bean to bar" — the sweeter version of "farm to table."

"Think about flavor …" he said.

– Jeanne McGovern