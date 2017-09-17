Swirbul, Connors win Lance Armstrong’s Aspen FIFTY mountain bike race

Former professional cyclist and part-time Aspen resident Lance Armstrong hosted his second annual Aspen FIFTY mountain bike race on Sunday around Aspen. Armstrong created the 50-mile race to be a benefit for the Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association.

While last year's inaugural event was considered only a ride, this year's event was a bona fide race. Basalt's Keegan Swirbul, a professional cyclist with Jelly Belly, was the overall race winner. TWENTY16 athlete Larissa Connors, who recently won the women's portion of the Leadville 100 mountain bike race, was the top female finisher on Sunday.

The race, which started and finished at Buttermilk Ski Area, included many of the area's popular trails such as Government and Smuggler Mountain.

