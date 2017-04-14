Sunday Easter Services in the Aspen area | AspenTimes.com

Sunday Easter Services in the Aspen area
April 14, 2017
7, 9 and 11 a.m. — Snowmass Chapel, 5307 Owl Creek Road, Snowmass Village.
7 and 10:30 a.m. — Carbondale Community United Methodist Church, 385 S. 2nd St., Carbondale
8:30 a.m. — Annual Sunrise Easter Service on top of Aspen Mountain, take Silver Queen Gonola, Durant Avenue
8:30 a.m. — Basalt Community United Methodist Church, 67 Holland Hills Road, Basalt
8:30 and 10:30 a.m. — Crossroads Church Aspen, 726 W. Francis St., Aspen
9 and 11 a.m. — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs.
9:30 and 11 a.m. — Interfaith Easter Service, Aspen Chapel, 77 Meaowood Drive, Aspen. 970-925-7184
9:30 a.m. — Aspen Community Church, 200 E. Bleeker St.
9:45 a.m — St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 546 Hyland Park Drive, Glenwood Springs
10 a.m. — Defiance Church, 2306 Blake Ave., Glenwood Springs.