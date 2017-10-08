Steamboat triathlete dies after rattlesnake bite on Golden trail

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A 31-year-old Steamboat Springs endurance athlete who had just moved to Golden was killed Saturday after being bitten by a rattlesnake.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Hohs was about one and a half miles up from the Mount Galbraith trailhead in Golden when he was bitten on the ankle.

A woman who he was with called 911 at 12:40 p.m. Saturday.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jenny Fulton said Hohs was hiking when he was bitten. He took a couple steps and sat down, Fulton said.

The snake was described as being about four feet long.

It took 22 minutes for emergency responders to reach Hohs, and a doctor recreating in the area helped care for him.

