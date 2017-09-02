Carbondale’s Van Horn, Basalt’s Fones take Grand Traverse trail run titles

The summer Grand Traverse kicked off Saturday with its 40.7-mile trail run from Crested Butte to Aspen. Carbondale's Sean Van Horn was the first across the finish line, making it to Aspen in 6 hours, 5 minutes. 1.6 seconds. In second was Durango's Brendan Trimboli (6:14:32.38) and in third was Carbondale's Jeff Colt (6:15:19.35).

Basalt's Madeline Fones was the top female finisher. She was 27th overall with a time of 7:53:02.16. Second among women was Jill Seager (8:04:36.47) and third Leah Yingling (8:04:47.19).

Full results can be viewed here.

The Grand Traverse wraps up today with the mountain bike race, a 40.9-mile trek from Aspen back to Crested Butte. It features 7,285 feet of ascent.

While racers can compete in only one of the three races, many are competing for the Grand Traverse triple crown, which includes the winter's ski mountaineering race.

Van Horn won the Audi Power of Four triple crown in August, while Fones was the women’s Power of Four triple crown winner. The Power of Four is put on by Aspen Skiing Company and is not affiliated with the Grand Traverse.

