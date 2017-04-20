Steamboat Wranglers hockey team names new coach | AspenTimes.com

Steamboat Springs — Troy Mick never intended to serve a stint as the coach of the Steamboat Wranglers junior hockey team, but when he gave a mid-season promotion to the coach who opened the year with the club last year, he had no choice.

Mick filled in for the second half of the year as the Wranglers went on a tear in the Rocky Mountain Junior Hockey League, eventually charging to the championship game and within one goal of that victory.

Mick, a part of ownership for both Steamboat's club and its parent team in Salmon Arm, British Columbia, is returning to a more natural role this season, and Wednesday, he announced his replacement.

Joakim Falt will take over for the team when the new season starts in the fall.

"It was probably the busiest year I've ever had in hockey," Mick said. "I loved the people of Steamboat and the players we had here. I had so much fun coaching those guys. I was very picky on who I wanted coming in to lead the team."

Mick said Falt is the right guy to take over for a program that nearly won the league championship in its first season of existence.

Falt, a professional hockey player from Sweden, will take over the role of head coach and general manager in Steamboat. He's played and coached in the United States for much of the past 25 years.

"I like everything about him," Mick said. "I've known him for 20 years. I've known him in recruiting battles, and I've known him as a coach. I've known his personality. He'll love Steamboat. He loves to go fly fishing and loves the outdoors. The whole thing seemed like a great fit."

The team kicks off its season in late September, and it runs through March.

