Prep wrap from Sept. 7: Aspen volleyball beats Lake County to stay perfect

The Aspen High School volleyball team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 3-1 win at Lake County on Thursday. Set scores were 25-11, 25-16, 18-25, 25-10.

The Skiers are now off for experiential education week. Their next game is scheduled for Sept. 19 at home against Gunnison.

