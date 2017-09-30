Prep wrap-up from Sept. 30: Aspen boys soccer beats Moffat County

The Aspen High School boys soccer team won its second game in a row Saturday with a 3-1 home victory over Moffat County. The Skiers received goals from Edgar Ortiz, Nico Barlozzini and Nate Carricarte. AHS (4-4-1 overall) heads to Grand Valley on Tuesday.

BHS soccer defeats Grand Valley

The Basalt High School boys soccer team played at Grand Valley on Saturday, winning 3-0. That makes two wins in a row for BHS after last week's 3-2 win at Moffat County. Basalt, now 4-5 overall, hosts Delta on Monday.

BHS volleyball sees win streak snapped

The Basalt High School volleyball team had its six-game win streak snapped Saturday with a 3-0 home loss to Cedaredge. Set scores were 25-8, 25-20 and 28-26. BHS, now 6-3 overall, next plays Thursday at Roaring Fork.

Basalt, Aspen softball struggle on the road

The Basalt High School softball team traveled to the Front Range Saturday, falling short in a pair of non-league games. BHS lost 6-4 to host Evergreen in the first contest, and then lost 9-8 to Faith Christian in the second. Basalt next plays Tuesday at Delta before hosting Rifle on Thursday in its final home game. The Aspen High School softball team lost 17-2 at Montezuma-Cortez on Saturday.

