Prep wrap from Tuesday, Oct. 3: AHS volleyball sweeps Moffat County

The Aspen High School volleyball team swept through host Moffat County on Tuesday, winning by set scores of 25-17, 25-23, 25-16. The Skiers also swept the Bulldogs in the season opener on Aug. 26 in Aspen.

With the win, AHS improved to 8-1 on the season, the lone loss a five-set thriller at Coal Ridge last week. Aspen has another key league game on Thursday when it hosts Delta.

Basalt High softball holds off Delta rally for key win

The Basalt High School softball team earned what looks to be a key RPI win over Delta, taking an 8-7 victory on the road Tuesday. The win avenged an 11-9 loss to the Panthers in the season opener on Aug. 22.

Delta dropped to 9-8 with the loss. DHS will finish its regular season with a pair of games at Aspen on Thursday. Basalt, now 11-7, closes out its regular season at home against Rifle on Thursday.

Aspen boys soccer wins third in a row, beats Grand Valley

The Aspen High School boys soccer team won 3-1 at Grand Valley on Tuesday for its third consecutive win. The Skiers are now 5-4-1 overall and next host Delta on Saturday in a crucial league match up.

Basalt soccer falls at home to Delta

The Basalt High School boys soccer team hosted 3A No. 10 Delta on Tuesday, falling 4-0. The Longhorns fell to 4-6 overall with the loss. They next play at Crested Butte on Thursday.

