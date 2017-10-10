Prep wrap from Tuesday, Oct. 10: Aspen soccer rolls to win over CRMS

The Aspen High School boys soccer team rolled to a 4-0 win Tuesday at Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Carbondale. The Skiers improved to 6-4-2 on the season and extended their non-losing streak to six games (four wins, two ties).

Next up is a crucial home league game Saturday against Coal Ridge (8-2-1, 3-1 WSL). At 4-0-2 in the 3A Western Slope League, AHS remains a slight step ahead of the Titans and Roaring Fork in the league standings. Class 3A No. 6 Delta, whose only non-win in league play was a tie against the Skiers on Saturday, is holding down the top spot, if barely.

Coal Ridge plays at Basalt High School (5-7, 3-2) at 4 p.m. today.

Basalt volleyball falls to Delta with Coal Ridge next

The Basalt High School volleyball team lost 3-1 at home against Delta on Tuesday. Set scores were 25-15, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16.

BHS (8-7 overall) will host undefeated league leader and Class 3A No. 8 Coal Ridge on Thursday. Delta and Cedaredge remain right behind the Titans in the WSL with a league loss each.

The Aspen High School volleyball team played at Rifle Tuesday night, winning 3-0. AHS plays at Cedaredge Saturday.

acolbert@aspentimes.com