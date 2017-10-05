Prep wrap from Thursday, Oct. 5: Aspen High volleyball falls to Delta

The Aspen High School volleyball team lost a 3-1 homecoming match to visiting Delta on Thursday. It was a key league game, with both teams are trying to chase down Coal Ridge.

Delta won the first set, 25-14, before Aspen answered by winning the second set, 25-15. Then the Panthers rolled to a 25-20 win in the third set and 25-7 win in the fourth set to close out the contest.

Aspen, now 8-2 overall, next plays Saturday at a tournament hosted by Battle Mountain High School.

BASALT VOLLEYBALL EARNS SEASON SWEEP OF ROARING FORK

The Basalt High School volleyball team earned a season sweep of Roaring Fork with a 3-0 win on Thursday in Carbondale. Set scores were 25-23, 25-22 and 25-20. The Longhorns improved to 7-3 overall with the win and next play Saturday at a tournament hosted by Battle Mountain High School.

Basalt softball looks toward regionals after Rifle loss

The Basalt High School softball team closed out its regular season with an 11-4 non-league home loss to Rifle on Thursday. The Longhorns finish the season 11-8 overall and now await the announcement of the regional pairings, which are expected to be released on Monday.

Basalt High boys soccer falls short at Crested Butte

The Basalt High School boys soccer team fell to 4-7 on the season after a loss at Crested Butte on Thursday.

The Longhorns allowed a goal late in the first half, which sent the teams to the break tied 1-1. BHS went a man down with 20 minutes to play and Crested Butte got a late PK to win the game.

