Prep wrap from Sept. 9: Basalt volleyball falls in four sets to Gunnison

The Basalt High School volleyball team fell to 0-2 on the season with a 3-1 loss to visiting Gunnison on Saturday inside the BHS gymnasium. Gunnison (5-2) has long been a force on the Western Slope under coach Shana Benson.

The Longhorns held their own in the first set. The teams played to an 18-18 tie before the Cowboys won the final seven points for the 25-18 set victory. Gunnison dominated the second set, taking a 17-3 lead after a 9-0 run to eventually win 25-10.

Basalt bounced back in a big way in the third set, winning 25-21, an early 5-0 run giving them a 7-4 lead that they would hold onto the rest of the set. That momentum fizzled away in the fourth set, a 25-16 Gunnison victory.

BHS is next scheduled to host Roaring Fork on Tuesday.

Basalt girls shine at Liberty Bell XC Invite

The Basalt High School cross country team took part in the 40th annual Liberty Bell Cross Country Invitational, held Friday in Littleton. The BHS girls took third out of 16 teams in Division 4 with 121 points. Holy Family won the girls' meet with 38 points, followed by second place Colorado Academy (56).

Senior Carly Robinson had the best finish for Basalt, taking 20th with a time of 20 minutes, 55 seconds. Junior Megan Maley was 22nd (21:20), sophomore Lily Gillis 23rd (21:27) and freshman Sierra Bower 24th (21:29). Telluride's Soleil Gaylord won the race in 19:06.

The BHS boys took 13th out of 19 teams, a meet won by Heritage Christian Academy. Sophomore Tucker Bruce led Basalt by finishing 46th in 18:49. Junior Leighton Albright was 48th in 18:52.

Resurrection Christian's Christian Fagerlin won the race in 16:23.

Basalt softball wins Denver tournament

The Basalt High School softball team rolled through its competition over the weekend, going 3-0 en route to the TJ Tournament title, played in Denver.

Friday, the Longhorns defeated Denver North, 13-3. They followed that with a 13-4 win over Alameda in the early game Saturday, and finished out with a 13-1 win over Denver South in the afternoon. Senior Morgan Ash pitched all three games for Basalt.

After a 0-2 start to the season, BHS has now won six straight to get to 6-2 overall. They are next scheduled to host Montezuma-Cortez on Saturday.

The Aspen High School softball team fell to 0-4 after a 12-1 loss at Cedaredge on Thursday. All AHS teams are off this week for the school's experiential education week.

