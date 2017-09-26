Prep wrap from Sept. 26: AHS boys tennis rolls over Vail

The Aspen High School boys tennis team won 7-0 at Vail Mountain on Tuesday. Playing at No. 1 singles, Alex Ilic won 6-0, 6-0 and did not lose a game. Usual No. 1 Dillon Leasure played at No. 2 singles, winning 6-3, 6-0. Gabriel Suarez won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.

Jonah Kelley and David Zalinksi won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles; Christian Kelly and George Ghali 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles; Dylan DeGraff and Liam Sunkel 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3 doubles; and Luke Tralins and Bruce Coreys-Pearce 7-5, 6-2 at No. 4 doubles.

The Skiers next play at Dawson School on Thursday in a match of two teams that finished top five at state a year ago.

AHS boys golf finishes out regular season; state starts Monday

The Aspen High School boys golf team finished out its regular season schedule with a tournament in Westminster, hosted by Holy Family High School.

The Skiers' best finish came from senior Miles McConnell, who took 13th out of 100 players, shooting 76 with four birdies. Charlie Guilander, Will Devers, Sloan Hamill and Jake Doyle also competed.

Recommended Stories For You

None of Aspen's state-qualified players competed in the regular-season finale. The two-day state tournament begins Monday.

Longhorn boys soccer gets needed road win

The Basalt High School boys soccer team ended a five-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 3-2 win at Moffat County. BHS led 2-1 at halftime.

The Longhorns improved to 3-5 overall, while MCHS fell to 1-7. Basalt next plays at Grand Valley on Saturday.

Basalt softball cruises over Aspen

The Basalt High School softball team snapped a two-game skid on Tuesday with a 15-2 win over visiting Aspen. Basalt moved to 9-4 overall while the Skiers remained winless on the season.

acolbert@aspentimes.com