Prep wrap from Sept. 23: Aspen, Basalt volleyball keep winning on Saturday

The Basalt High School volleyball team continued its hot play on Saturday with a doubleheader sweep of host Moffat County in Craig. In the first match, BHS won 3-1 by set scores of 25-13, 25-16, 20-25 and 25-9. BHS also won the second match 3-1 by set scores of 25-21, 25-27, 25-13 and 25-7.

The Longhorns improved to 5-2 overall with the wins after a 0-2 start to the season. Basalt is next scheduled to host Grand Valley on Tuesday.

The Aspen High School volleyball team played Grand Valley (1-7) on Saturday, winning 3-0. The Skiers improved to a perfect 6-0 with the win and next plays at Roaring Fork on Tuesday.

Aspen boys soccer ties with Vail Mountain

The Aspen High School boys soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with host Vail Mountain on Saturday. Aspen scored in the first half, while the Gore Rangers (3-4-1) countered with a goal in the second half. AHS (2-4-1) next hosts Roaring Fork on Tuesday.

Basalt soccer loses at Roaring Fork

The Basalt High School boys soccer team lost 6-0 at Roaring Fork on Saturday. The Rams led 2-0 at halftime and added four more goals in the second half.

The Basalt loss is the second of the season against the Rams, both coming in the past three games. Roaring Fork (7-1 overall) won 2-1 in overtime on Sept. 11.

After a 2-0 start, the Longhorns are now 2-5 overall with five straight losses. BHS is next scheduled to play at Moffat County on Tuesday.

Longhorn softball rained out on Saturday after Friday loss to Rifle

The Basalt High School softball team lost 8-6 at Rifle on Friday in a non-league game. The team was scheduled to play a Saturday league doubleheader at Cedaredge, but the games were rained out. BHS (8-4 overall) next will host Aspen on Tuesday in what will be recognized as senior day for the Longhorns.

Aspen, Basalt cross country teams compete in Ridgway

The Aspen and Basalt High School cross country teams competed in the small Ouray-Ridgway Ramble at the Reservoir cross country meet Friday at Ridgway State Park.

Basalt took the top three spots in the girls race, led by Sierra Bower's time of 24 minutes, 3.47 seconds. Megan Maley was second in 24:08.47 and Lily Gillis third in 24:10.46. Aspen then took the next three spots: Kylie Kenny was fourth (24:29.95), Kendall Clark was fifth (24:37.10) and Jane Marolt was sixth (25:07.10).

The boys race was won by Ouray's Cooper Rondinelli in 19:56.11. Aspen had two boys in the top 10, led by Everett Olson, who took sixth in 20:50.52. Will Chesner was seventh in 20:58.25. Basalt did not send any boys to the meet.

