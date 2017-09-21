Prep wrap from Sept. 21: Basalt volleyball wins third straight

The Basalt High School volleyball team won its third straight match on Thursday, sweeping through host Lake County. Set scores were 25-23, 25-18, 25-23.

After back-to-back 3-1 losses to Aspen and Gunnison, the Longhorns have swept Roaring Fork, Rifle and now the Panthers to reach 3-2 on the season. BHS is next scheduled to play at Moffat County in a Saturday doubleheader.

Aspen High boys tennis beats Grand Junction

The Aspen High School boys tennis team improved to 7-0 in dual play with a 4-3 win at Grand Junction on Thursday. Dillon Leasure won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles for AHS, while Alex Ilic won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 singles. Aspen's Gabriel Suarez lost an intense 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 match at No. 3 singles.

The teams split the doubles matches. Aspen's No. 1 duo of Jonah Kelley and David Zalinksi won 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, while the No. 2 team of George Ghali and Liam Sunkel won 7-6, 6-1.

Aspen next travels to Vail on Tuesday.

Aspen boys soccer falls at Middle Park

The Aspen High School boys soccer team fell to 2-4 overall with a 3-1 loss at Middle Park on Thursday.

The Skiers are next scheduled to play at Vail Mountain on Saturday.

Aspen softball swept by Gunnison

The Aspen High School softball team fell to 0-6 on the season with 25-4 and 29-6 losses at Gunnison on Thursday.

