Prep wrap from Saturday, Sept. 16: Basalt High softball wins eighth straight

The Basalt High School softball team extended its win streak to eight games on Saturday with a doubleheader sweep of visiting Montezuma-Cortez (2-6 overall).

The Longhorns won the first game 17-5, scoring seven runs in each the third and fourth innings. The second game was much closer, Montezuma-Cortez holding a 6-2 advantage before a three-run third inning brought BHS back into it. The Longhorns scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning for the 9-8 victory.

Basalt (8-2 overall) next hosts Meeker at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Meeker beat the Longhorns 6-5 on Aug. 24 in their lone meeting so far this season.

Basalt High volleyball sweeps through Rifle

The Basalt High School volleyball team won their second match of the season on Saturday, winning 3-0 at Rifle. Set scores were 25-23, 25-20, 25-16.

The Longhorns, now 2-2, opened the season with back-to-back 3-1 losses against Aspen and Gunnison before sweeping Roaring Fork on Tuesday.

Basalt is next scheduled to play at Lake County on Thursday.

Basalt boys soccer can't hang with Vail Mountain

The Basalt High School boys soccer team lost 4-0 on Saturday to visiting Vail Mountain School. The Longhorns trailed 3-0 at halftime but steadied the ship in the second half.

The loss is the fourth in a row for BHS (2-4 overall) after a 2-0 start. Basalt next plays at Roaring Fork on Saturday to open league play. The Rams beat BHS 2-1 in overtime last week in a non-league game.

Basalt, Aspen cross country compete in Gypsum invitational

The Basalt High School cross country team took a group to the Eagle Valley Invitational in Gypsum on Saturday. The BHS girls finished eighth as a team, led by a 26th-place finish from senior Carly Robinson in 21 minutes, 37.9 seconds. Steamboat's Maggi Condon won the race in 19:32, while Battle Mountain won the team title.

The BHS boys finished 11th while the Aspen High School boys were 12th. Eagle Valley edged Classical Academy and Battle Mountain to win the boys team title.

