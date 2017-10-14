Prep wrap from Oct. 14: BHS softball season ends, AHS volleyball wins

The Basalt High School softball team saw its season come to a close on Saturday with a 14-5 loss to Fort Lupton in their Class 3A Region 2 matchup, hosted by Eaton High School. BHS finishes the season 11-9 overall.

Eaton, the No. 2 seed among the 24 regional qualifiers, beat No. 18 seed Fort Lupton 18-3 in four innings for the regional title. Basalt was the No. 15 seed.

Both Eaton and Fort Lupton will advance to next week's state tournament in Aurora. According to The Greeley Tribune, this is Fort Lupton's first state tournament berth in program history.

Aspen volleyball fights off Cedaredge for a key 3-1 win

The Aspen High School volleyball team earned a 3-1 win at Cedaredge (11-8) on Saturday. Set scores were 25-17, 30-32, 25-23 and 25-17. Aspen improves to 10-4 overall and next will host Basalt on Thursday before hosting Olathe on Saturday. The Skiers finish the regular season at a tournament in Manitou Springs on Oct. 28.

