Prep wrap from Sept. 5: Aspen boys tennis beats Fruita on senior day

The Aspen High School boys tennis team won 5-2 over Fruita Monument on Tuesday at the Aspen Golf and Tennis Club, its final home match of the season. The Skiers only losses were at No. 3 singles and No. 3 doubles.

Dillon Leasure rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles, and Alex Ilic won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. The No. 1 doubles team of Jonah Kelley and David Zalinski won 7-6, 6-3; the No. 2 doubles team of Christian Kelly and George Ghali won 6-2, 6-1; and the No. 4 doubles team of Bryce Cordts-Pearce and Lukee Tralins won 6-1, 6-3.

The Skiers recognized three seniors during the match — Leasure, Dylan DeGraff and Gabriel Suarez. Aspen is off until Sept. 19 when it plays Steamboat Springs and Vail in Steamboat.

AHS soccer falls on the road

The Aspen High School boys soccer team lost 3-1 at Summit County on Tuesday. The Skiers fell to 1-3 on the season with the loss. AHS next hosts Basalt on Thursday.

AHS softball loses at home

The Aspen High School softball team hosted Meeker on Tuesday, losing 23-0. Aspen (0-3) plays at Cedaredge on Thursday.

AHS GOLF WINS IN VAIL

The Aspen High School boys golf team shot a collective 236 on Tuesday to win the Vail Mountain Invitational by 14 strokes over host Vail Mountain. Summit County was third, shooting 251.

Aspen’s Dawson Holmes won the tournament with a 3-over-par 74, matched in regulation by Eagle Valley’s Barrett Jones. Summit’s Cameron Woodland was third shooting 78.

Colter Zwieg shot 80 for Aspen, taking seventh, while Carter Hall shot 82 to take 10th to round out the Skiers’ scoring.

