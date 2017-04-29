Prep round-up: Aspen boys lacrosse rolls over Telluride; BHS soccer wins | AspenTimes.com

The Aspen High School boys lacrosse team hit Telluride early and often and never looked back en route to a 13-4 win Saturday at the AHS athletic field.

"I liked the way we played. Our offense put it together," Aspen coach David Miller said. "We were able to clean up some of the mistakes. Our defense played relatively well until the end of the game when they were looking at maybe playing hard rather than playing the ball."

The Skiers scored twice within the first three minutes of the game and led 5-0 before Telluride finally got on the scoreboard. Aspen led 9-1 at halftime.

Junior Jordan Hornburg led the Skiers with five goals, stealing a bit of the thunder from the seniors in what was the final home game of the regular season for Aspen.

"I've been with all these seniors since sixth grade," Miller said of his five seniors. "They are all wonderful kids. They are all going to move on to do amazing things in life, whether it's with a lacrosse stick or not."

The team again played without senior goalie James Kistner, who is battling an ankle sprain. Freshman Logan Soderburg got his second career varsity start. Miller said they are hopeful to have Kistner back for their final two regular-season games: Friday at Telluride (3-8 overall) and Saturday at Durango (10-3).

With another win against Telluride on Friday, the Skiers would clinch the outright league title. Aspen is 10-3 overall and 8-0 in league play.

"We feel good. Of course, it's always a work in progress," Miller said. "You are always reaching for the next goal. I think for us right now is to play as a team, to play as a complete unit, not having the defense be more effective than the offense."

Also Saturday, the Aspen High School girls lacrosse team lost 8-7 in overtime at Cheyenne Mountain in Colorado Springs. It was the final regular-season game of the season for the Skiers, who will enter postseason play 8-7 overall.

The AHS girls are guaranteed a playoff spot after winning their league title.

Basalt High girls soccer gets back on the tracks

The Basalt High School girls soccer team returned to its winning ways Saturday with a 3-0 win against visiting Roaring Fork. A 5-2 loss at home against Aspen on Thursday had snapped a 10-game win streak for the Longhorns.

BHS, now 11-3 overall and 8-1 in league, has one game remaining, a Tuesday showdown with Vail Mountain in Basalt. Vail Mountain sits atop the league as the only remaining undefeated team, while Basalt and Coal Ridge each have one league loss. Basalt beat Coal Ridge 3-2 in overtime on April 11.

Aspen (9-4 overall, 7-2 league) is off until hosting Vail Christian on Tuesday.

Basalt baseball splits with Coal Ridge, AHS falls

The Basalt High School baseball team hosted Coal Ridge in a Saturday doubleheader, winning 2-1 before losing 6-2. The Longhorns are now 6-9 overall and 2-5 in league play with three games remaining on the schedule. They next host Moffat County on Tuesday in their final regular-season home game.

The Aspen High School baseball team also played Saturday, losing 16-0 at home against Delta. The Skiers are now 5-10 overall and 0-6 in league play. The travel to Cedaredge on Tuesday.

