Prep round-up: AHS girls lax falls to Denver East, AHS soccer keeps rolling | AspenTimes.com

The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team lost 13-6 Saturday to visiting Denver East at the AHS athletic field, its final home regular-season game. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Skiers, who fell to 7-5 overall. It was a non-league game for both teams.

Denver East improved to 10-2 overall. The Angels entered the week ranked No. 4 in the state and were No. 2 in RPI following Saturday's game. Only Kent Denver ranked ahead of them.

Aspen, No. 13 in RPI and unranked in this week's coaches/media poll, finishes the regular season will three consecutive road games. Next is a trip to Eagle Valley on Wednesday, its final league game. AHS is 6-0 in league play and will look to wrap up another league title with a win over the Devils.

The Skiers then finish the regular season with games at Chaparral (Friday) and Cheyenne Mountain (Saturday).

The Aspen boys lacrosse team was off this weekend following Thursday's 10-4 win at Grand Junction. AHS (7-3 overall, 5-0 league) plays at Montrose on Tuesday.

Aspen soccer keeps winning

The Aspen High School girls soccer team continued its late-season revival by winning 11-1 Saturday at Moffat County, its fourth straight win. After a 2-0 start to the season, AHS lost four out of five games before the recent streak.

With the win, the Skiers improve to 7-4 overall and 5-2 in league play. They host Roaring Fork on Tuesday.

The Basalt High School girls soccer team, winners of nine straight games, was off this weekend. BHS is set to play at Moffat County (2-9) on Tuesday before hosting the Skiers on Thursday.

In 3A, Basalt was ranked No. 15 and Aspen No. 28 in the ever-important RPI as of Saturday evening.

Rough day for baseball teams

The Aspen High School baseball team hosted Coal Ridge Saturday, losing 10-4. The Skiers fell to 5-8 overall and 0-4 in league play. AHS next plays Tuesday at Gunnison.

The Basalt High School baseball team played at Gunnison Saturday, losing 16-1. The Cowboys, now 10-3 overall, entered the week ranked No. 9 in Class 3A.

Basalt, 5-6 overall and 2-3 in league play, heads to Delta (11-4) on Tuesday.

Basalt girls third at Coal Ridge track meet

Both Aspen and Basalt track teams competed Friday at Coal Ridge, with the BHS girls taking third out of 17 scoring teams with 69.5 points, behind only Coal Ridge (165 points) and Meeker (72).

The highlight came with a win in the girls 4×800-meter relay. The team of Carly Robinson, Jenna Curnow, Megan Maley and Lily Gillis won the race in 10 minutes, 40.27 seconds.

Maley, a sophomore, also took second in the girls 400-meter dash (1:02.97) and junior Morgan Ash was second in the girls high jump (4 feet, 9 inches). Ash also finished third in the 100-meter hurdles (17.97 seconds) while junior Kaylin Williams tied for third in the high jump (4-7).

Aspen did not have any point scorers on the girls' side.

For the boys, Basalt finished sixth out of 19 scoring teams with 41 points, while Aspen was 12th with 20 points. Coal Ridge again defended its home track, winning the meet with 154 points. Cedaredge was second with 98 points, and Roaring Fork third with 59 points.

The highlight came in the boys 200-meter dash, won by Aspen's Sunday Abarca in 22.01 seconds. Basalt's Noah Williams was second in 23.34 seconds.

Abarca also won the 400-meter dash in 49.07 seconds.

Other notable finishes include Basalt's Ben Williams taking fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (Roman Ceja was sixth), Williams taking fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (Ceja was seventh) and Basalt's Miles Levy taking third in the high jump (5-9).

Basalt also had fourth-place finishes in both the boys 4×100- and 4×400-meter relays.

Both Aspen and Basalt have another meet this week before attention turns toward the Western Slope League regional meet May 5-6 in Grand Junction. The state meet is scheduled to begin May 18 in Denver.

