Prep: Basalt girls soccer wins Friday, Aspen High girls lax falls | AspenTimes.com

The Basalt High School girls soccer team won its fourth straight game Friday, defeating visiting Rangely 11-1 in Basalt.

After an 0-2 start to the season, the Longhorns have won games against Vail Christian, Roaring Fork, Moffat County and now Rangely.

The goal allowed Friday was the first for the Longhorns since a 4-0 loss to Fruita Monument on March 16, the second game of the season.

BHS (4-2 overall, 2-0 league) is next scheduled to play at Coal Ridge on Tuesday.

Also Friday, the Aspen High School girls lacrosse team lost 18-4 at Pine Creek, its first game since a 9-4 loss at Cate High School in California on March 27, during spring break. AHS (3-4 overall, 2-0 league) is next scheduled to host Summit County on Wednesday.

Saturday, the Aspen boys lacrosse team (4-2) is set to host Ponderosa in a non-league game at the AHS athletic field. Originally scheduled to start at 11 a.m., the varsity game has been pushed back to 1 p.m. The junior varsity team will now play first.

Aspen Leafs U14 team falls again

The Aspen Leafs girls' Tier II 14U AA hockey team lost 6-0 Friday to the North Shore Vipers at the 2017 National Championships, played in Troy, Michigan. The Leafs also lost 3-1 Thursday to Monroe County Youth Hockey, making them 0-2 in the three-game round-robin, where the top four of six teams in the pod advance to elimination play. The Leafs will play the Shoreline Sharks Saturday morning in their final guaranteed game.

