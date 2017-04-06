Prep: Aspen girls golf seventh in GJ, baseball and soccer both fall | AspenTimes.com

The Aspen High School girls golf team competed at the Tiger Invitational at Bookcliff Country Club in Grand Junction on Monday, taking seventh out of 14 teams. Rifle won the meet, shooting 247, while Grand Junction (270) was second and Glenwood Springs (288) was third. AHS shot 319.

Aspen sophomore Zoe Guthrie led the Skiers with a 94 to finish in 11th place out of 65 golfers. Rifle's Masi Smith shot 71 to earn low-medalist honors.

"We were happy to compete today and I'm proud of our team's perseverance on the golf course," AHS coach Don Buchholz wrote in an email.

Among the most notable shots was one from Aspen's Julia Fahy, who found herself in calf-deep mud in a dried-up water hazard, but still managed to hit the shot and finish out the hole. Fahy and Kat Kowar joined Guthrie as the top-three finishers for the Skiers.

Next for Aspen is the junior varsity championships in Palisade on April 13.

AHS girls soccer short to Titans

The Aspen High School girls soccer team lost a 3-2 home game against Coal Ridge on Thursday at the AHS athletic field. The loss dropped the Skiers to 3-4 on the season and 1-2 in league play.

AHS had snapped a three-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 10-0 win at Rangely. Next up is a trip to Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Carbondale on Tuesday.

AHS baseball rolled by Meeker

The Aspen High School baseball team lost 9-1 to visiting Meeker on Thursday at Crawford Field. Meeker (6-0 overall) led 3-0 after an inning, and 7-0 after three innings.

Aspen dropped to 4-3 with the loss. The Skiers play at Olathe on Saturday.

Leafs U14 girls team falls in first game at nationals

The Aspen Leafs girls' Tier II 14U AA hockey team lost 3-1 early Thursday to Monroe County Youth Hockey in the first of three round-robin games at the 2017 National Championships in Troy, Michigan.

The Leafs are believed to be the first team from Aspen Junior Hockey to have qualified for a national tournament in AJH history.

Aspen, which is trying to be one of four teams to make it out of the six-team pod and into the elimination rounds, will play its second round-robin game Friday afternoon against the North Shore Vipers. The Leafs' final guaranteed game is Saturday morning against the Shoreline Sharks.

