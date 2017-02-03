Aspen basketball falls short to Grand Valley; BHS splits with Rams | AspenTimes.com

A strong rally after halftime wasn’t enough for the Aspen High School boys basketball team, which fell 73-61 Friday to visiting Grand Valley inside the AHS gymnasium.

Behind an effective press and sharp 3-point shooting, the Cardinals built a 42-22 halftime lead. Aspen had trouble getting off clean shots against Grand Valley’s tenacious defense.

Those mistakes were fixed in the second half, however, the Skiers pulling to within six points with about four minutes to play until the rally finally fizzled.

Grand Valley improved to 8-7 overall with the win, while Aspen dropped to 8-7. It’s the third straight loss for the Skiers after having won four in a row.

Also Friday, the Aspen girls basketball team lost 53-4 to Grand Valley. The Skiers trailed 41-1 at halftime. Liza Vecchiarello had the lone field goal for Aspen, which fell to 1-14 overall.

Aspen is off until Friday when it plays at Coal Ridge. Only three games remain in the regular season after that: Feb. 11 at Cedaredge, Feb. 17 at Basalt and Feb. 18 at home against Roaring Fork.

AHS hockey gets needed win

The Aspen High School hockey team got one of its biggest wins of the season Friday, beating host Cheyenne Mountain, 3-2.

The teams had a goal each in the first and second periods before the Skiers’ lone goal in the third period proved to be the difference maker. Joel Rothman scored the first two Aspen goals, while Max Ufkes scored the game winner with an assist from Finnegan Allen.

The Indians fell to 10-6-1 with the loss. Aspen improved to 6-7-1 and will play at Heritage (9-6 overall) on Saturday.

AHS Alpine team takes first, third at Ski Cooper

The Aspen High School Alpine ski team competed Thursday in a slalom at Ski Cooper, with the girls winning the meet and the boys taking third.

The Skiers had five girls land in the top 10, led by a second-place finish from Margo McHugh. Devan McSwain was third, Mariel Gorsuch fourth, Tate Randel sixth and Estelle Sweeney 10th. Elle Oates (13th), McKenna Kiker (15th) and Summer McSwain (16th) also finished in the top 20.

The AHS boys had three in the top 15. Ethan De Moraes led the way by taking fifth, followed by Trey Thorpe in seventh and Jake Bassi in 11th. Alex Ilic was next best in 21st.

The Alpine team has one meet remaining — Friday at Beaver Creek — before it heads to the state championships Feb. 23-24, hosted by Steamboat Springs.

Basalt splits with Roaring Fork

Things were heated down valley when the Basalt High School basketball team traveled to Carbondale to face rival Roaring Fork.

The Longhorn boys escaped with a 60-59 win despite being outscored 24-15 in the fourth quarter. BHS led 29-19 at halftime.

The win is the 13th in a row for the 13-1 Longhorns, ranked No. 8 in Class 3A.

The Basalt girls were on the other end of a close contest, losing 53-47 to the Rams. The Longhorns dropped to 2-12 overall with the loss.

Both Basalt teams are back at it Saturday with games at Moffat County.

