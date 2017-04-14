Prep: Aspen golf 10th at JV tourney, BHS girls soccer wins Thursday | AspenTimes.com

The Aspen High School girls golf team sent a team of five freshmen to the 2017 Western Slope junior varsity championship on Thursday, played at Chipeta Golf Course in Palisade.

With 87 golfers and 13 teams competing under a sunny sky, the Skiers shot a collective 332 for 10th place. Grand Junction won the JV tournament with 272, followed by Gunnison's 278.

"I couldn't be more proud of our JV team as this was the very first 18-hole tournament round each of the girls have ever played," AHS coach Don Buchholz said. "They are experiencing a huge learning curve and are all showing big improvements with their golf."

Low medalist honors for Aspen went to Avery Hirsch, who shot 106, followed closely by Greta Hansen's 108. Rounding out the team were Hailey Higdon, Maddi Madril and Julia Higdon.

Next for Aspen will be the Rifle Invitational on Tuesday.

BHS soccer 9, Grand Valley 1

The Basalt High School girls soccer team won its sixth straight game Thursday, defeating host Grand Valley, 9-1. BHS led 5-0 at halftime.

Freshman Taylor Glen led the way with five goals for the Longhorns, while senior Callahan Card had two. Freshmen Caitlin Coon and Sasha Brucker had a goal each.

BHS improved to 6-2 overall, its two losses coming in the first two games of the season. The Longhorns next host Colorado Rocky Mountain School (3-2-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday in Basalt.

