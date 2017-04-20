Prep: Aspen High boys, girls lax top GJ, Basalt soccer wins No. 9 | AspenTimes.com

The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team won a crucial league game at Grand Junction on Wednesday, beating the Tigers 11-8 to remain perfect in league play. The loss was the first of the season for Grand Junction, which fell to 10-1 overall and 5-1 in the Mountain league.

Aspen improved to 6-4 overall and 5-0 in league play. The Skiers only have two league games remaining: Friday at home against Durango and Wednesday at Eagle Valley. AHS also has three non-league games remaining in the regular season, including a Saturday showdown against Denver East in Aspen.

AHS boys lacrosse 10, Grand Junction 4

The Aspen High boys lacrosse team defeated host Grand Junction 10-4 on Thursday to remain undefeated in league play. The Skiers are 7-3 overall and 5-0 in league play.

AHS next plays Tuesday at Montrose before hosting Grand Junction on Thursday.

Basalt girls soccer wins ninth straight

The Basalt High School girls soccer team hosted Grand Valley on Thursday, winning 7-0. BHS also defeated Grand Valley 9-1 on April 13.

The win is the ninth straight for BHS, which is 9-2 overall and 6-0 in league play. The Longhorns next play Tuesday at Moffat County before hosting Aspen on Thursday.

