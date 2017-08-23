Dominic Lanese, Colter Zwieg carry Aspen golf to win at home tournament

Coach Mary Woulfe knew early on that Colter Zwieg had brought his swagger on Wednesday during the Aspen High School boys golf team's home invitational at the Aspen Golf Club.

"After about three holes I went out and I talked to Colter and I said, today is going to be a good day. And he said, 'I think so,'" Woulfe said. "Colter just had this great mental approach to the day. I sort of knew coming in that he was one of the favorites to win today."

Zwieg, a junior, finished third on the day, shooting a 3-over-par 74, easily his best round of the season. His surprise performance helped pave the way for an easy team victory for the Skiers in the small and rare home tournament.

"I played for the middle of the green," Zwieg said. "It's what my coach has been telling me all year, to play for the middle of the green, and I did today. I got an eagle on 10, and that's what put me low. It really helps me with my confidence."

Only three other schools — Battle Mountain, Buena Vista and Eagle Valley — made the trek to Aspen on Wednesday. Many other teams were already committed to other tournaments this week — one of the largest on Wednesday being the Bulldog Invitational in Craig — when AHS decided to move its tournament up a week.

Still, between the course and Eagle Valley's Barrett Jones, the Skiers hardly had it easy.

"It's one of the harder courses we play, so it's nice to put a low number in there," AHS junior Dominic Lanese said. "It was nice to play this course that I know. I could have played a lot better, but I threw a good number in there. It just wasn't enough to win."

Lanese led all Aspen golfers, shooting 73 to take second. Jones, who tied for seventh place at the Class 4A state tournament last year as a junior, won the Aspen invite, shooting 69. Jones is among the individual state title contenders in 4A again this year.

"I started off pretty well. In my first five holes I had three birdies," Jones said of his round. "After that I had a double and a bogey and that set me back to even. After that my last three holes I had two birdies closing."

His final birdie came on the final hole after a roughly 20 minute weather delay.

Rounding out the top five golfers behind Jones, Lanese and Zwieg were Aspen's Dawson Holmes (78) and Henry Ferguson (80).

Aspen's scoring threesome shot 225 to win the invite, with Eagle Valley taking second (256), Battle Mountain third (270) and Buena Vista fourth (285). The Skiers did field a second varsity team for the tournament, and led by Ferguson's 80 shot 250, which would have finished second, although state rules only allow one team per school to officially compete for the podium.

The Skiers will compete again Thursday in Steamboat Springs. With their Class 3A regional tournament taking place Sept. 18 in Delta, and the players being off the week prior because of the high school's experiential education week, they only have a couple of weeks to decide on the four players that will get to compete for a spot at the state tournament.

While Lanese and Holmes are pretty well set as 1-2, in some order, the third and fourth regional spots are still up for grabs. Zwieg, Ferguson, Miles McConnell and Carter Hall are the four competing for the two positions.

"It's going to play out statistically, hopefully," Woulfe said. "Everybody is going to have a bad round and a good round and we are going to have to take a look. It's going to be a really close battle between those guys."

Longhorns compete in Craig

Among the teams who took to the Yampa Valley Golf Course in Craig on Wednesday was Basalt High School. The Longhorns shot 242 to finish in fourth place at the tournament hosted by Moffat County High School.

The Bulldog Invitational was won by Montrose (221), followed by Grand Junction (229) and Fruita Monument (231). Grand Junction's Canon Olkowski was the individual winner, shooting 71. Basalt golfers Holden Kleager and Blake Exelbert each shot 79 to tie for ninth place.

