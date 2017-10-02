First round of 3A state golf tournament canceled due to course conditions

The Aspen and Basalt high school boys golf teams had to watch the rain on the Front Range on Monday when the first round of the Class 3A state tournament was canceled due to unplayable course conditions.

Overnight rain left a substantial amount of standing water on the Indian Peaks Golf Course in Lafayette, and tournament organizers were forced to condense the two-day affair into a single-day, one-round championship Tuesday.

“We’re going to have a one-round championship (Tuesday) with the anticipation that the weather will be better tomorrow, and the course will be in better shape,” CHSAA associate commissioner Tom Robinson told CHSSAnow.com.

The same pairings and tee times from Monday will be used in Tuesday's lone round.

The Class 4A and 5A tournaments, held in Littleton and Aurora, respectively, went off as scheduled Monday.

Also impacted by weather is the Aspen High School softball team. The Skiers game Monday at Eagle Valley was canceled, and their Tuesday trip to Meeker has been rescheduled for Oct. 7.

