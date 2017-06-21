Eight local athletes earn all-state recognition for spring prep season | AspenTimes.com

The Colorado High School Activities Association has released each of its all-state teams for the 2017 spring prep season, a list that includes eight athletes from either Aspen or Basalt High School.

Below is a sport-by-sport breakdown of the area honorees.

Girls Lacrosse

Aspen senior Mackenzie Miller, daughter of AHS boys lacrosse coach David Miller, was named second team all-state in girls lacrosse, while freshman teammate Charlotte Howie earned honorable mention recognition.

According to MaxPreps, Miller led the Skiers with 35 goals on the season. She finished with 43 points, second only to Howie, who had 23 goals and 22 assists. Miller, Howie and AHS junior Jordan Fox were each named first team all-conference in the Mountain League this spring. Juniors Sydney Forster and Caroline Moriarty, as well as sophomore Olivia Carr, were each named second team all-conference.

The AHS girls lacrosse team finished the season 8-8 overall, going undefeated in league play. The Skiers lost 12-8 to visiting Castle View/Douglas County in the first round of the state tournament.

Boys Lacrosse

Aspen junior R.J. Peshek capped off a strong season by earning honorable mention all-state honors in Class 4A. Peshek, who plays at midfield, led the team with 18 assists while also scoring 22 goals. He also was named the conference's player of the year to go with first team all-league honors.

While Peshek was the only all-state honoree, he wasn't alone in the all-league honors. Freshman Trey Fabrocini joined Peshek on the first team, with sophomore Noah Hollander, junior Liam Rigney and senior James Kistner all named to the second team.

The Skiers finished the season 11-5 overall, losing 5-3 to Steamboat Springs in the first round of the state playoffs. AHS went 9-1 in league play en route to the league title.

Girls Soccer

Basalt senior Callahan Card, BHS freshman Taylor Glen and Aspen junior Chelsea Moore each were named honorable mention all-state in Class 3A.

All three also made first team all-conference this season. Earning honorable mention all-conference honors were Aspen's Jasmin Hanson, Payton Curley, Claire O'Sullivan and Basalt's Kate Schrock.

Basalt finished the season 12-5 overall while Aspen was 11-6. Both teams lost in the second round of the 3A state tournament.

Baseball

Aspen junior Jamison Fuentes earned honorable mention all-state honors in Class 3A. Fuentes, son of coach Dave Fuentes, was the team's top pitcher. According to MaxPreps, he went 4-6 in 14 appearances with a 2.69 ERA. He batted .316 with a team-high 19 RBIs.

Fuentes also earned first team all-conference honors as an outfielder. Joining him as a first team 3A all-Western Slope League player was Basalt junior short stop Raul Torres.

Earning honorable mention all-WSL honors were Basalt senior Miles Levy and BHS senior Michael Glen, both infielders.

The Skiers finished the season 7-12 overall, their most wins since recording eight in 2010. Basalt baseball finished the season 9-9 overall. Neither team made the postseason.

Track

For winning both the 200- and 400-meter dashes in Class 3A at the state track and field meet this spring, Aspen's Sunday Abarca earned first-team all-state recognition. Abarca ended his AHS career as a four-time state champ, winning the 400-meter dash three consecutive years. He holds the 3A state record in the 400-meter dash at 48.12 seconds.

Abarca will attend Adams State University in Alamosa.

