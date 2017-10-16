Eight AVSC skiers named a USSA Rocky Mountain Division All-Star

Eight Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club athletes were named among the 50 recognized by the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association on Sunday in Silverthorne.

The collection of Colorado alpine and freestyle skiers make up this year's USSA Rocky Mountain Division Colorado All-Stars, and receive a CSCUSA Colorado-All-Star Pass that provides them unlimited access to 22 Colorado Ski Country USA resorts for training.

"Congratulations to the new members of the All-Star team," said Colorado Ski Country USA President and CEO Melanie Mills in a news release. "We're thrilled to support the next generation of alpine and freestyle skiers as they train and compete across Colorado during this Olympic year."

The AVSC athletes recognized are Allyson Cornelius (alpine), Cooper Cornelius (alpine), Dexter Edelman (alpine), Sky Kelsey (alpine), Tristan Lane (alpine), Joey Lang (freestyle), Wiley Maple (alpine) and Oliver Smith (freestyle).

