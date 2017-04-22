Davenport, Stapleton named to Colorado Snowsports Museum Hall of Fame | AspenTimes.com

The Colorado Snowsports Museum Hall of Fame this week announced its 2017 class, which includes a trio with Aspen connections.

At the top of the list is Aspen's Chris Davenport, one of the world's best big mountain skiers. Once a National Geographic "Adventurer of the Year," Davenport was the first person to ski all of Colorado's 14,000-foot peaks in one year and was inducted into the 2015 class of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame.

Joining him in the 2017 class are Aspen local Dave Stapleton, well known for his work in ski racing safety; former Steamboat Ski Resort President and COO Chris Diamond; former SnowSports Industries of America board of directors member Diane Boyer; and Walt Evans, formerly the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association national competition director who ended his career with the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club.

These five were selected among a field of 15 nominees, which included Aspen's Jeff Gorsuch and Johno McBride. They will officially be enshrined in the organization's annual induction gala in October.

acolbert@aspentimes.com