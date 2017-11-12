Competition schedule announced for X Games Aspen 2018, held Jan. 25 to 28
November 12, 2017
ESPN recently announced the competition schedule for X Games Aspen 2018, which will be held Jan. 25 to 28 at Buttermilk Ski Area. This will be the 17th consecutive year Buttermilk and Aspen have hosted the Winter X Games.
Sport competitions are free and open to the public, although concerts require a purchased ticket. There are several different ticket packages available.
Many of the competitions will be aired live on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC.
Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018
Men’s snowboard slopestyle qualifier, 12:30 p.m.
Special Olympics unified snowboarding final, 2:15 p.m.
Women’s ski superpipe final, 5:30 p.m.
Snowmobile speed and style final, 6:30 p.m.
Men’s ski superpipe final, 8 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 26, 2018
Women’s snowboarding slopestyle final, 10:30 a.m.
Men’s ski slopestyle qualifier, 1 p.m.
Snowmobile freestyle final, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s snowboard big air final, 8:30 p.m.
CONCERT: Martin Garrix, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018
Women’s ski slopestyle final, 11 a.m.
Women’s snowboard big air final, 12 p.m.
Men’s snowboard slopestyle final, 1 p.m.
Snow bikecross final, 3:15 p.m.
CONCERT: Method Man and Redman, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s ski big air final, 7 p.m.
Women’s snowboard superpipe final, 7:45 p.m.
CONCERT: LCD Soundsystem, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018
Women’s ski big air final, 12 p.m.
Men’s ski slopestyle final, 12:45 p.m.
CONCERT: Marshmello, 4:30 p.m.
Men’s snowboard superpipe final, 6:30 p.m.
Snowbike best trick final, 8 p.m.
