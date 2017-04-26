Briefs: Aspen girls lax clinches league title | AspenTimes.com

Aspen girls lacrosse clinches league title

The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team clinched the Mountain League title Wednesday with a 14-1 win at Eagle Valley. It was the fifth win in six games for the Skiers, who finish 7-0 in league play and move to 8-5 overall with two games remaining in the regular season.Most importantly, the win clinches a return trip to the state playoffs for Aspen.

The Skiers still play Friday at Chaparral and Saturday at Cheyenne Mountain to close out the regular season. Both will be important RPI games for the teams, with the ratings percentage index a key factor in determining postseason seeding. Aspen had an RPI of 12 as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, while Cheyenne Mountain was No. 16 and Chaparral No. 6.

Valley resident hits hole-in-one

Art Rowell, a longtime fishing guide in the Roaring Fork Valley, hit a hole-in-one on Saturday at the par 3 Ranch at Roaring Fork Golf Course near Carbondale. His ace came on the third hole with a 9-iron from 114 yards out.

Rowell did not have a witness, but the Ranch's Nancy Vail said there's no reason not to believe him.

"He plays here all the time," Vail said. "If Art says he got the hole-in-one, we know Art got the hole-in-one. We just want to give him that recognition."

acolbert@aspentimes.com