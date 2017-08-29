BHS soccer wins opener against Moffat
August 29, 2017
The Basalt High School boys soccer team opened its season Tuesday with a 2-0 victory over visiting Moffat County. The young Longhorns received goals from Bear Matthews and Axel Requeno.
"Players all over the place trying to piece it together," BHS coach Brent Hayes said via text. "Their team is way down in numbers, so we really wore them down in the end."
Basalt (1-0) next plays Friday at the Sun Devil Tournament hosted by Kent Denver.
For the team’s season preview, click here.
Recommended Stories For You
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Sports & Outdoors
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen ski instructor, artist Angus Graham remembered for passion, energy
- Fifth climber dies on Capitol Peak in 6 weeks, likely fell off 600-foot cliff
- Memorials for Aspen couple who died on Capitol Peak set for Friday, Sunday
- Aspen couple Carlin Brightwell, Ryan Marcil found dead near Capitol summit
- Candles, doves mark memorial for Aspen couple who died on Capitol Peak