BHS soccer wins opener against Moffat

The Basalt High School boys soccer team opened its season Tuesday with a 2-0 victory over visiting Moffat County. The young Longhorns received goals from Bear Matthews and Axel Requeno.

"Players all over the place trying to piece it together," BHS coach Brent Hayes said via text. "Their team is way down in numbers, so we really wore them down in the end."

Basalt (1-0) next plays Friday at the Sun Devil Tournament hosted by Kent Denver.

For the team’s season preview, click here.

acolbert@aspentimes.com