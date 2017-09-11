Basalt High boys soccer falls 2-1 in overtime to Roaring Fork on Monday

Despite a strong push in the second half, the Basalt High School boys soccer team lost 2-1 in overtime on Monday to visiting Roaring Fork.

The Longhorns were missing a couple of starters because of missed practices, and BHS coach Brent Hayes said the team was lucky to only be down 1-0 at halftime.

"They beat us, which was certainly the fair outcome of the game. They took it to us pretty good the first half," Hayes said. "We were kind of in survival mode the whole first half."

The Longhorns upped their game after the break, weathering through a 30-minute lightning delay to tie the game late in regulation. The Rams answered with the game-winning goal late in the first overtime period.

"They had a lot of chances they didn't finish, but we had far more chances as well," Hayes said. "Certainly entertaining after halftime."

Roaring Fork improved to 3-1 overall with the win. Basalt fell to 2-3 overall. The Longhorns are now off until Saturday morning when they host Vail Mountain.

"It's just a work in progress. We are just so thin with our numbers that holding out three starters against one of your biggest rivals just takes a hard spin on the game," Hayes said. "But hopefully that message has been sent and that won't happen again. Hoping to put it together."

