NHL legends Belfour, Hull return to support Aspen Junior Hockey | AspenTimes.com

Aspen Junior Hockey has a few legendary connections, and it continues to get some of those icons to return to the Roaring Fork Valley.

This weekend, AJH is once again hosting National Hockey League legends Ed Belfour and Bobby Hull, and fans will get the chance to interact with the hall of famers during the Aspen Leafs hockey game tonight at Lewis Ice Arena.

“It’s always an honor when you have let alone one, but two hall of fame legends in your building, promoting your program,” said AJH Executive Director Shaun Hathaway. “We are pretty lucky to have these guys. They are coming in to specifically support Aspen Junior Hockey. We hope the community certainly takes advantage of it.”

Belfour and Hull are each coming to Aspen for AJH’s Hall of Fame Weekend, a celebration of the program’s successes as well as a way to discuss its future.

While the duo has numerous stops on their Aspen itinerary, the best chance for the public to catch them is during tonight’s 7 p.m. game against the Colorado Rampage. They will be signing autographs during the first two periods of the game, and then will be hanging out in the Woody Creek Distillers VIP room for the third period.

General admission tickets are $5, while VIP tickets are $25.

“Eddie Belfour and I are going to be available to meet with the people again,” Hull told the Aspen Times earlier this week. “There are a lot of other people I met the last time, and I hope they’ll be around. And I look forward to seeing them again. And I look forward to seeing a new group that is interested in the plight of the junior hockey team.”

Hull, largely considered to be one of the greatest hockey players of all time, also is coming to Aspen to see family. One of his sons, Blake Hull, is the director of development for AJH and is in charge of putting on this weekend’s events.

Belfour, who won the Stanley Cup as a goalie with the Dallas Stars, also will see family while in Aspen. His son, Dayn Belfour, has been working with Woody Creek Distillers — along with coaching some Aspen youth hockey — in order to learn what he can before the Belfour family embarks on a new project.

They plan to open “Belfour Spirits” in Little Elm, Texas, over the summer.

“I’ve always had the interest, just didn’t have the time,” Ed Belfour said of starting a distillery. “We are looking forward to meeting some new people and we are looking forward to watching some hockey.”

